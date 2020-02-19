By: AJOT | Feb 19 2020 at 06:25 AM | Logistics

San Pedro Sula, Honduras – Crowley Logistics has expanded into new, modern administrative offices in Honduras to support the continued growth of its industry-leading supply chain services between the U.S., Central America and the Caribbean.

Crowley Logistics increases efficiency in Honduras for shippersThe new office at the Nuevos Horizontes Business Center (NHBC), in San Pedro Sula, will enhance collaboration among Crowley professionals providing sales, customer care and customer operations (freight services) there, as well as employees in financial services and other general business functions.

Located on the 22nd floor, the NHBC office offers modern conference space and functional pods for teams to work together to ensure customers’ cargoes move smoothly and quickly throughout their supply chains.

Crowley will continue land and equipment operations, including servicing dry and refrigerated containers, at its existing San Pedro Sula facility located at Boulevard del Norte, across from Colonia Fesitranh.

“This strategic investment and long-term lease continue our commitment to serving Honduras and all of Central America – enhancing our services and collaboration with business partners and employees. As a high-performing company, we are solutions oriented, innovative and collaborative, and our new administrative offices are designed to amplify those attributes in all of us for the benefit of our customers,” said Claudia Kattán-Jordan, vice president, Central America logistics, based in San Pedro Sula.

Serving the Caribbean Basin for more than 50 years, Crowley provides shipping and logistics services between the U.S., Honduras and key Central America countries, including Guatemala, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Costa Rica and Panama. In Honduras and the region, Crowley handles a wide range of containerized goods – FCL and LCL, frozen and refrigerated cargoes, vehicles of all shapes and sizes and project cargo, retail goods as well as textiles and apparel.